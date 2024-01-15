Will your kids be able to sleep in Tuesday? Here's a look at the latest school closures

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Due to winter weather and possible unsafe travel conditions, the following schools and educational institutions have announced closures and/or changes:



San Diego ISD has canceled classes for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. They will resume classes and afterschool activities on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Three Rivers ISD has canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Skidmore-Tynan ISD has canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has announced it will operate remotely on Tuesday, Jan. 16. That includes virtual classes and work-from-home arrangements. Registration and advising will also continue virtually.

All parish and Diocesan schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Mathis ISD has canceled all afterschool activities on Monday, Jan. 15. It has also canceled classes and afterschool activities on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Alice ISD dismissed classes early on Monday, Jan. 15. It has canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan. 16. and Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Del Mar College has announced the closure of its campuses, including Heritage, Windward, and Oso Creek, Center for Economic Development and the Northwest Center in Calallen for Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Brooks County ISD has canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan 16 and there will be a 2-hour delay for the start of classes on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Beeville ISD has canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan. 16.

To inform us about any school closures or delays we might have missed, contact the newsroom at producers@kristv.com