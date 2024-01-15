Will your kids be able to sleep in Tuesday? Here's a look at the latest school closures

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Due to winter weather and possible unsafe travel conditions, the following schools and educational institutions have announced closures and/or changes:
- San Diego ISD has canceled classes for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. They will resume classes and afterschool activities on Thursday, Jan. 18.
- Three Rivers ISD has canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan. 16.
- Skidmore-Tynan ISD has canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan. 16.
- Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has announced it will operate remotely on Tuesday, Jan. 16. That includes virtual classes and work-from-home arrangements. Registration and advising will also continue virtually.
- All parish and Diocesan schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16.
- Mathis ISD has canceled all afterschool activities on Monday, Jan. 15. It has also canceled classes and afterschool activities on Tuesday, Jan. 16.
- Alice ISD dismissed classes early on Monday, Jan. 15. It has canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan. 16. and Wednesday, Jan. 17.
- Del Mar College has announced the closure of its campuses, including Heritage, Windward, and Oso Creek, Center for Economic Development and the Northwest Center in Calallen for Tuesday, Jan. 16.
- Brooks County ISD has canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan 16 and there will be a 2-hour delay for the start of classes on Wednesday, Jan. 17.
- Beeville ISD has canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan. 16.
To inform us about any school closures or delays we might have missed, contact the newsroom at producers@kristv.com