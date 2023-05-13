Widespread power outages reported across the Coastal Bend during heavy rainfall

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Inclement weather, including heavy rainfall, lightning, and thunder in parts of South Texas, has left hundreds of people without power Saturday morning.

According to the AEP map, there are power outages in Skidmore, Orange Grove, Odem, Sinton, Portland, Calallen, Corpus Christi, Ingleside, and many other areas.

The largest power outage in the Coastal Bend being reported is in Aransas Pass, with 206 customer outages in that vicinity. AEP Texas estimates the power to be restored in Aransas Pass around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

With severe weather throughout the state of Texas, there are currently over 1 million customers without power as of Saturday, May 13, at 10:36 a.m.

For more information on power outages in your area, visit the AEP map here.