Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Widespread power outages impacting over 800 customers in the Coastal Bend

AEP Jan 12 power outages
KRIS 6 News
AEP Jan 12 power outages
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 13:06:14-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several power outrages in the Coastal Bend area have left over 800 customers without power Thursday morning.

According to the AEP map, a large power outage in the Flour Bluff area impacted over 1,000 customers but has been resolved.

Nueces County ESD #2 announced on their Facebook page that a crane hit a powerline while doing construction.

"To our Padre Island neighbors, we are getting reports that a crane hit a powerline and there are widespread power outages on Padre Island; we will update a restoration time as soon as we hear word," said Nueces County ESD #2 on their social media pages.

The power outages on the Island are estimated to be restored by 1:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

If you need to report a power outage, you may do so online or call 866-223-8508.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MLK Day Observances