Widespread power outages impacting over 800 customers in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several power outrages in the Coastal Bend area have left over 800 customers without power Thursday morning.

According to the AEP map, a large power outage in the Flour Bluff area impacted over 1,000 customers but has been resolved.

Nueces County ESD #2 announced on their Facebook page that a crane hit a powerline while doing construction.

"To our Padre Island neighbors, we are getting reports that a crane hit a powerline and there are widespread power outages on Padre Island; we will update a restoration time as soon as we hear word," said Nueces County ESD #2 on their social media pages.

The power outages on the Island are estimated to be restored by 1:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

If you need to report a power outage, you may do so online or call 866-223-8508.