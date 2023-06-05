Widespread power outages impacting over 5,000 residences in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Inclement weather, including heavy rainfall, lightning, and thunder in parts of South Texas, has left roughly 5,898 people without power Monday morning.

According to the AEP map, there are currently power outages in Mathis, Kingsville, Calallen, Taft, Ingleside, Flour Bluff, and other areas due to heavy rains.

AEP Texas estimates the power to be restored around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon for most counties.

To report a power outage in your area, click here.

For more information on power outages in your area, visit the AEP map here.