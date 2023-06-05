Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Widespread power outages impacting over 5,000 residences in the Coastal Bend

POWER OUTAGES
KRIS 6 News
POWER OUTAGES
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 13:24:12-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Inclement weather, including heavy rainfall, lightning, and thunder in parts of South Texas, has left roughly 5,898 people without power Monday morning.

According to the AEP map, there are currently power outages in Mathis, Kingsville, Calallen, Taft, Ingleside, Flour Bluff, and other areas due to heavy rains.

AEP Texas estimates the power to be restored around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon for most counties.

To report a power outage in your area, click here.

For more information on power outages in your area, visit the AEP map here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coastal Bend History