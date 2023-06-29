Why does your car record a higher temperature than the actual temp?

Why does your car record a higher temperature than the actual one?

Judy Anderson is a certified Automotive Technician at Romay’s Auto Service.

Anderson said most of the time the temperatures reading depends on the plastic in your car which absorbs heat. The darker the interior the hotter it is inside.

“That’s due to your glass that is outside, the sun is beating down on that and acts as a magnifying and absorbs all that heat making it really hot inside,” Anderson said.

Anderson also said some cars may display an outside temperature and an inside temperature.

“Most of the time they’ll have an outside temp that reads all your outside temperatures that is for your A/C for your auto. That is going to help your car know what temperature it’s at and what temperature you’re at and what it needs to be at,” Anderson said.

And for the inside temperature, Anderson said it helps with your A/C system.

Tyler Castillo is the Lead Meteorologist at National Weather Service. he said overall it depends on where the thermometer is placed. Another thing that can show a false reading is outdoor signs, like those at some banks.

“The thermometer could be too close to the asphalt the black pavement nearby and could increase your temperature, a good bit,” Castillo said.

“Some of those signs have their own thermometer on them. The placement may be causing higher temperatures than what we are forecasting. They also could be digital signs on them where they are drawing information from a local station nearby where it may not be at that actual location,” Castillo said.

Castillo said their equipment has been checked by national weather service to get the most accurate information.

“We do our readings six feet off the ground in an enclosed shelter from the sun, from any precipitation. You don’t want it near any buildings, trees or any other obstruction that may influence that temperature,” Castillo said.

So, which temperature should you pay attention to?

“Even if we are still at 120, 130 versus those car readings and outdoor temperatures we need to play it safe,” Castillo said.

Also look before you lock.

The U.S. Department of Transportation National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reminds the public to lock your car when you aren’t using it.

1. Never leave your child alone in a car, even if you think you’ll only be gone for a minute.

2. When you’re driving with your child, remember to always look before you lock to make sure your child has been dropped off at daycare or with a caregiver, not left behind in the car seat.

3. And if you see a child in distress in a vehicle – call 911 immediately and get help.