Why are vinyl records still so popular?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to this report,vinyl sales grew for the 17th consecutive year in 2023.

KRIS 6 spoke to the store manager of Disc Go Round, Jason Dubose, to hear why he thinks records are making a comeback.

"I've almost looked at as there's a ceremonial aspect to it. You have to pick the record out from your collection. You have to take it out very carefully and gently and touch it a certain way. And you have to put it down just right. Not only do you have to pick a song you want, you're going to put it down on that first track and it just spins for the next 30 or so minutes," said Dubose.

He also adds the aspect of being able to hold the media physically.

Jason Dubs Store Manager Disc Go Round with streaming music, you can't touch something, you can't feel it. With records, there's definitely that sense of I can commune, l can touch with this record. I feel part of the artist. They have a story on the back. They put liner notes where they talk about who wrote the song or what they put into it," said Dubose.

Dubose said there is a mix of age groups who come shop for records.

"As time has gone on where seeing a lot more younger folks, younger generation, as young as 11 and 12-year-olds even starting to get interested in wanting something to hold, wanting pictures, the artwork, the colored variances, and then we also have older folks that are buying up their childhood, reliving their teenage years," said Dubose.

So what is the future of vinyl sales? Dr. David Gurney, Professor of Media Arts and avid vinyl record collector gave his opinion on the longevity of the vinyl record craze.

"So my expectation is we'll probably see it plateau, maybe shrink a little bit. But I don't think it's going to go away. I think we will maintain a steadier level of output for vinyl," said Dr. Gurney.

