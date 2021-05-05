Whitesnake guitarist pays tribute to local teachers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The teachers over at Tuloso-Midway Intermedicate School got quite the greeting Tuesday.

The school posted on their Facebook page this morning a special message from Joel Hoekstra, guitarist from legendary 80's band Whitesnake.

In the video Hoekstra plays a guitar solo than gives a special thanks to the teachers at the school for all the hard work they've put in this school year.

This week happens to be Teacher Appreciation Week. The message from the Whitesnake guitarist was a cameo purchased from the school's PTA as a thank you to all their educators.

The principal of the school, Christina Trevino, said, "We worked together with our PTA in planning to celebrate our teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week. We decided on a rock star theme and this Cameo video helped kick off our rock n' week! Teachers received a ticket and a vip access badge for a week designed to show them how much we appreciate them!"