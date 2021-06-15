Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Where you live in Nueces County could determine your life span

items.[0].videoTitle
Where you live in Nueces County determines what health issues you'll have and even how long you can expect to live.
Health equity study
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 18:33:04-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Where you live in Nueces County determines what health issues you'll have and even how long you can expect to live.

Those are just some of the key findings from a report that was presented today to Nueces County leaders and health officials.

The report was done by the Nueces County Hospital District and the Nueces County Emergency Management.

Some of the key findings include how the zip code you live in determines the level of health care you may receive and your life span.

“It's so stark that in some zip codes you could have a 15-year life expectancy decrease if you live on one side of town versus another,” Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said.

Low-income communities and communities of color were found to have the greatest need for better health care access.

This study will be used to work on solutions to the issues and problems that were identified.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education