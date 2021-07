CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's annual State of the City Address takes place Thursday.

The United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo are hosting the sponsored event.

The event itself starts at 11:30 a.m. and lasts until 1 p.m., but the televised portion will begin at 12:20 p.m..

You will be able to watch it in this article, and on TV, on the KDF channel. Contact your cable provider for the specific channel number for KDF.