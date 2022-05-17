Watch
Whataburger on Saratoga and Cimarron heavily damaged after vehicle crashes into building

Posted at 12:47 PM, May 17, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police say the Whataburger at Cimarron and Saratoga is heavily damaged following a crash Tuesday morning.

CCPD says it happened around 8:45 a.m. when a woman was backing out of a parking space and her foot slipped and hit the gas, causing her to crash into the side of the Whataburger building.

A few people inside at a table received minor injuries, and police say one man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not injured or cited, and there is no word yet if the Whataburger location will be closed down for repairs.

