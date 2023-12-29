What stores are open and closed for New Year's Eve 2023?

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — It's just about time to celebrate New Year's Eve and say goodbye to 2023.

Preparing for a midnight toast and more year-end festivities may require a run or two to the store — but it's wise to expect some limited business hours.

While a handful of major chains operate normally on the final day of the year, many others altar their hour due to the holiday.

Each company's policy is different — so when in doubt, call ahead or check online for more specific operating hours near you.

Here’s a rundown of New Year's Eve hours for stores across the U.S. and Coastal Bend this year:

Walmart:

Walmart is open with regular operating hours on New Year's Eve.

Target:

Target will close at 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

CVS:

Many CVS Pharmacy locations will operate with normal hours on New Year's Eve, but some non-24-hour locations may be closed or have reduced hours. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or double-check local hours online.

Walgreens:

Walgreens stores will be open with regular hours on New Year’s Eve, but pharmacy hours can vary by location. You can check ahead online.

Macy's:

Stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sam's Club:

Stores close at 6 p.m

Denny's:

All restaurant locations are open 24 hours.

IHOP:

All restaurant locations are open 24 hours.

Rosita's Taco Shop (Rockport):

Open New Year's Eve and New Year's Day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.