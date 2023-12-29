What stores are open and closed for New Year's Eve 2023?

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — It's just about time to celebrate New Year's Eve and say goodbye to 2023.
Preparing for a midnight toast and more year-end festivities may require a run or two to the store — but it's wise to expect some limited business hours.
While a handful of major chains operate normally on the final day of the year, many others altar their hour due to the holiday.
Each company's policy is different — so when in doubt, call ahead or check online for more specific operating hours near you.
Here’s a rundown of New Year's Eve hours for stores across the U.S. and Coastal Bend this year:
Walmart:
Walmart is open with regular operating hours on New Year's Eve.
Target:
Target will close at 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
CVS:
Many CVS Pharmacy locations will operate with normal hours on New Year's Eve, but some non-24-hour locations may be closed or have reduced hours. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or double-check local hours online.
Walgreens:
Walgreens stores will be open with regular hours on New Year’s Eve, but pharmacy hours can vary by location. You can check ahead online.
Macy's:
Stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sam's Club:
Stores close at 6 p.m
Denny's:
All restaurant locations are open 24 hours.
IHOP:
All restaurant locations are open 24 hours.
Rosita's Taco Shop (Rockport):
Open New Year's Eve and New Year's Day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.