What potholes can do to your vehicle

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driving over a pothole can cause all sorts of damage to your vehicle.

Some of it is pretty obvious, but some of the other effects might not be.

The more noticeable types of pothole damage include flat tires, damaged rims and alignment problems.

Other not-so-obvious damages are problems with your vehicle's undercarriage.

Hitting a pothole can also lead to transmission fluid leaks, oil leaks and even cause rust formation in damaged areas.

And if you start hearing strange noises after hitting a pothole, you may have a damaged exhaust system.

If you drive over a pothole, don't take any chances.

Get it checked out by a mechanic as soon as you can.

