What exactly is LNG?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many local residents are probably wanting to know exactly what LNG is and how it works.

So here's a brief explainer for you.

LNG stands for liquefied natural gas.

Like many industries around the world, the marine transportation industry is looking for more environmentally friendly ways to operate their ships.

LNG is becoming a popular new fuel for cargo ships over diesel because experts say it's more efficient and creates fewer emissions.

In fact, in a statement earlier today, Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge explained LNG's importance to his entity.

"The Port of Corpus Christi Authority sees LNG fueling of marine vessels as an important step toward our broader commitment of de-carbonization and improved air quality," Strawbridge said.