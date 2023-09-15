Westside Business Association kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with annual celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Westside Business Association is preparing for its annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

Diez y Seis de Septiembre Fiesta y Mercado is set for Friday, September 15, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Heritage Park.

The event is open to the public and will include food trucks, vendors, Folklorico, Mariachi, Los Arias Band, and more entertainment celebrating the arts and culture. Bring your lawn chairs; however, no outside food, outside drinks, or ice chests are allowed.

Michael Longoria and Angela Leal from the West Side Business Association stopped by the KRIS 6 News Sunrise show to talk about their organization.

“What we do is we represent the West Side of Corpus Christi businesses and the community itself, bringing it together what we can do to help push forward those businesses. Make them as successful as possible, and also enjoy our heritage and history within the community," said Michael Longoria.

The Westside Business Association was established in 1979 and supports the economic, educational development, and cultural history of the city of Corpus Christi with an emphasis on the Westside side of town.

"We continue to preserve the cultural history of this area. We have a lot of significant pieces of history that we just continue to preserve. And that's why we have this great celebration. So this is our annual celebration tonight at Heritage Park from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. It'll start with a march, the famous marcha," said Angela Leal.

For more information on the Diez y Seis de Septiembre Fiesta y Mercado, please call the WBA office at 361-881-8105.

