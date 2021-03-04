KRIS 6 News helps West Side rental properties without water

KRIS 6 News got some good news Wednesday for the residents of a housing complex on Corpus Christi's West Side who have been without running water for almost three weeks.

Our Jeremiah Marshall spoke to the residents and the property owner Tuesday about the hardships they've faced in the last few weeks.

"It's sad, you know. It's sad, but we can't do nothing about it," said tenant Allen Henderson.

Luckily, we could.

KRIS 6 News reached out to the Coastal Bend chapter of the American Red Cross to see if they could help this West Side community.

Residents have been without water since Winter Storm Uri wreaked havoc on area plumbing systems on Feb. 14.

The Red Cross told us bottled water supplies were running low, but they would see what they could do to help.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Red Cross began locating bottled water, and on Wednesday, they called saying they had found enough water for the tenants.

When the Red Cross arrived at about 1:30 p.m., KRIS 6 News photographer Bobby Gonzalez was there.

He said a relieved crowd of pretty desperate people was waiting for the delivery, excited for some relief after the weeks without water.

Red Cross delivers water to West Side housing complex

"It’s pretty difficult," Henderson said Tuesday. "We're living like we're in the 1800's.”

The property's owner, Allen Rasmussen, said his crews have been working as hard as they can to fix the water issues, but the lack of materials is making it difficult.

"That's the biggest thing; it's not the manpower issue," he said. "You can't get the parts to fix it, you can't get the parts. You can't turn the water back on."

A spokesperson for the Red Cross told KRIS 6 News that over 40 cases of water were distributed to the residents.

Our station got numerous calls from residents thanking us for getting involved.

The property owner expects to have everything fixed by Thursday, at the latest Friday.

The residents are sure that what the Red Cross did will get them through until the water starts flowing again.

If you are facing a tough time, KRIS News is here for the community we serve.

We are just a phone call away.