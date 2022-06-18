West Side of Corpus Christi could see a positive change in near future

CORPUS CHRISTI — Corpus Christi city officials will be holding public hearings next week, all part of a new developmental plan for the West Side part of town.

John Garcia with the West Side Business Association believes it is time for the West Side to become one of the city's most popular destinations.

"We do need some TLC on this side. We have always been the back burner of the city," Garcia said.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said that he also knows the west side of town needs a little face lift in order to continue to attract tourists to the area, as well as people who are looking for a new home.

"The community has asked for and we are recommending better connectivity to employment centers, recreation centers, and some of our parks," Zanoni Said.

He added that it is important to give residents in the area better opportunities.

"Better draining is a big issue for this area of town. We know that the city has a very robust and important drainage project that will take place in the La Volla area to take a lot of homes out of the flood plane," he said.

Mayra Zamora, a local muralist and educator said that she would enjoy to see more art on that side of town.

"For me personally, I would like to see a lot more murals and public art on this part of town," she said.

