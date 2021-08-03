West Oso ISD unveils back to school plans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On the education front of the pandemic, the West Oso Independent School District officially unveiling their back to school plan at their weekly school board meeting.

Among the highlights, the district is recommend staff and students wear face masks. It is not a mandate but a recommendation.

If any student or staff tests positive for the virus they will have to quarantine for ten days and have to show a negative test before returning to campus.

Also, capacity on school buses will be back at 100% with face masks encouraged with sanitizer on board.

The district's safety plan was approved by the board Monday night.