West Oso ISD presents educators with Teacher Incentive Allotment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Teachers with West Oso ISD are being recognized for their exceptional efforts in education.

Today, at least 36 teachers were awarded a Teacher Incentive Allotment from the Texas Education Agency.

A few of those teachers, including Karen Bowels were from John F. Kennedy Elementary School.

“It is such an honor," said Bowels,"I come to work everyday to serve these kids and serve the families in the community and it's just an honor to be blessed with this."

The designation was created by state legislatures as part of a bill that provides a pathway for top teachers to earn higher salaries. The hope is to help attract and retain more teachers at schools typically in high need areas.

With the incentive, teachers can earn a bonus between $3,000 to $32,000. The best thing about it is they’re offered that money every year for the next five years.

The teachers were selected based on collected data from test scores, academic planning and yearly evaluations.

"It feels really nice because you know your hard work is paying off," said Kimberly Rosa," And seeing the growth of the kids is really rewarding. I am so grateful."

In addition to the incentive, this distinction becomes a part of the teacher’s state board certification.

West Oso ISD is the first district in Corpus Christi to receive this opportunity.