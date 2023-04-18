West Oso ISD names Teachers of the Year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four teachers were celebrated on Monday, as the West Oso Independent School District named its "Teachers of the Year," in the district.

The honors went to four teachers, each representing one of the district's four campuses

Those who earned the award are as follows:



Elizabeth Garcia at West Oso Elementary School

Monica Pena at JFK Elementary School

Marisa Reyes Prado at West Oso Junior High School

And Donny Avila at West Oso High School



