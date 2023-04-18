Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

West Oso ISD names Teachers of the Year

WosoTeachers.jpg
KRIS 6 News
WosoTeachers.jpg
Posted at 1:17 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 14:17:29-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four teachers were celebrated on Monday, as the West Oso Independent School District named its "Teachers of the Year," in the district.

The honors went to four teachers, each representing one of the district's four campuses

Those who earned the award are as follows:

  • Elizabeth Garcia at West Oso Elementary School
  • Monica Pena at JFK Elementary School
  • Marisa Reyes Prado at West Oso Junior High School
  • And Donny Avila at West Oso High School

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coastal Bend History