Welding technology expo takes place at DMC.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Welding instructors from across South Texas were at Del Mar College Friday to see the newest in welding technology.

About 11 different manufacturers were on campus to show off the newest equipment available, and to provide a chance for teachers to learn the newest welding processes.

"Well, they wouldn't see it normally because because they have to work with what their school can afford, and we're kind of the guys that supply the new technology to industry so we're able to show it to them in a different setting, than maybe in their classroom," Louis Fontenot from Coastal Welding Supply, said.

Teachers and staff from 35 South Texas high schools as far away as the Rio Grande Valley, and colleges from across the area were on hand today for the expo.