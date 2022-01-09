Welcome to "The Chamberlain" a place used for mixed spaces for businesses.

A new business in downtown Corpus Christi located at 807 N. Upper Broadway where the former HEB headquarters used to be, is called The Chamberlain.

Frazier companies Director, Derrick Frazier said the company bought the historical building in 2019 to reconstruct the building for mixed use spaces for businesses in Corpus Christi.

“So we’ve got a total of 40,000 square feet. Frazier companies takes over 10,000 square feet here on the third floor. That leaves 30,000 feet here for tenet spaces," said Frazier.

He said The Chamberlain showcases the history of the building by leaving the details of the raw columns.

“Exterior facade with the pink and green terracotta customers tiles that were from 1953. They spoke to me as bringing those details back inside you know as far as the," said Frazier.

“One of the reasons why we wanted to bring in this brick is to be able to tell the history about the building. Sometimes commercial spaces can get quite sterile, and we wanted to bring those details from the outside in and really begin to tell the story of the building," said Frazier.

Frazier said there’s no secret to their success for the development during these times.

“Our secret to success is just being bold. But more than that I would say that it's our care for the coastal bend and being here we know that this building means a lot to people, and we really wanted to revitalize the building to its original form," said Frazier.

Frazier said they have businesses moving in now on the first floor. He said the space on the north side of the building could be great for a bank or a bar. If you want leasing information and availability visit The Chamberlain.