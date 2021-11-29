Weekend operational hours extended at botanical gardens

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas celebrations are in full swing at the South Texas Botanical Gardens.

Organizers are extending their Friday and Saturday hours until 7:30 p.m. through Christmas.

Along with bright lights, you'll also find a Christmas tree and other holiday decorations.

On Saturdays, kids can make crafts in the morning and join a hayride and petting zoo in the afternoon.

"I think people have been wanting to get out,” said Dr. Michael Womack, executive director of the South Texas Botanical Gardens. “And this is one of the safest places people can get out. Enjoy your time."

And most of the activities at the botanical gardens are included with general admission tickets.