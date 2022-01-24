Week of Prayer for Christian Unity celebrated Sunday

Leaders from several area Christian churches gathered to honor the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity on Sunday.

The service took place at the Corpus Christi Cathedral.

This year's theme for the week, which runs through Tuesday, is "We saw a star in the east, and we came to worship him," selected by the Middle East Council of Churches.

“It's a universal prayer throughout the whole world celebrating a Week for Prayer for Christian Unity, so we gathered ministers from the Downtown part of the city to pray for the unity of all Christians,” said Diocese of Corpus Christi Bishop Michael Mulvey.

Mulvey oversaw the ceremony, which and included representatives from First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, the (Episcopal) Church of the Good Shepherd, First United Methodist Church, and St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.