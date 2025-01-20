Watch Now
WEATHER CLOSURES: Government and base closures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — With anticipated icy conditions, more offices and agencies are announcing closures.

Nueces County

  • Nueces County has announced it will close all offices on Tuesday, Jan. 21. In a press release sent by acting Judge/ County Commissioner John Marez, the county announced it will also implement a 2-our work delay for non-essential employees on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Employees who are usually scheduled to work at 8 a.m. are instructed to report to work at 10 a.m.
  • The Nueces County Commissioners Court meeting scheduled for Jan. 22 will also be delayed by 2 hours.

NAS-Kingsville

  • NAS Kingsville will delay opening Tuesday, Jan. 21 until 12 p.m.

This is a developing story. KRIS 6 will continue to add to this list as more announcements are made.

