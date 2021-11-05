Watch
'We Run for Richard' race dedicated to memory of late city official

City of Corpus Christi courtesy photo.
Richard Martinez, 57, died suddenly on Aug. 27.
Richard Martinez
Posted at 12:56 PM, Nov 05, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This weekend's Safe Fun Fit at the Bayfront will take on a special meaning as it honors the memory of former Corpus Christi public works director Richard Martinez.

The city will sponsor a "We Run for Richard" 5K race and hold fitness classes in his honor on Saturday morning.

Martinez, 56, died suddenly on Aug. 27.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo will be among the dignitaries who will be joining citizens in the "We Run for Richard" race which will start at Water's Edge Park at 8 a.m.

