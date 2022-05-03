WBA honors area leaders with 'Year of the Hero' awards.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Westside Business Association in Corpus Christi enlisted a familiar face to help honor area leaders today.

They gathered for the WBA 41st annual "Year of the Hero" awards luncheon.

Chris Perez, the former lead guitarist for Selena y los Dinos, acted as the keynote speaker.

Several area leaders were recognized for their efforts in informing, leading and educating the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WBA board members said the honorees demonstrate remarkable courage.

The honorees are listed below:



Dr. Chris Bird - TAMUCC

Annette Rodriguez - City/County Health Dept.

Dr. Salim Surani - Local Pulmonologist

Mr. Billy Delgado - City Emergency Management Manager

Chief Robert Rocha - City of CC Fire Department

Coastal Bend Food Bank - Year of the Hero Award

Port of CC - City Champion Award

Judge Barbara Canales - Leadership Award

Mayor Paulette Guajardo - Leadership Award

First Lady Cecilia Abbott - Leadership Award

To learn more about the Westside Business Association, you can check out their Facebook page.