WBA honors area leaders with 'Year of the Hero' awards.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Westside Business Association in Corpus Christi enlisted a familiar face to help honor area leaders today.
They gathered for the WBA 41st annual "Year of the Hero" awards luncheon.
Chris Perez, the former lead guitarist for Selena y los Dinos, acted as the keynote speaker.
Several area leaders were recognized for their efforts in informing, leading and educating the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WBA board members said the honorees demonstrate remarkable courage.
The honorees are listed below:
- Dr. Chris Bird - TAMUCC
- Annette Rodriguez - City/County Health Dept.
- Dr. Salim Surani - Local Pulmonologist
- Mr. Billy Delgado - City Emergency Management Manager
- Chief Robert Rocha - City of CC Fire Department
- Coastal Bend Food Bank - Year of the Hero Award
- Port of CC - City Champion Award
- Judge Barbara Canales - Leadership Award
- Mayor Paulette Guajardo - Leadership Award
- First Lady Cecilia Abbott - Leadership Award
To learn more about the Westside Business Association, you can check out their Facebook page.