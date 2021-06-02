Wayne Squires appointed to County Development Commission

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Does the name Wayne Squires sound familiar to you?

In 2019, Six Investigates first reported about Squires, and how he resigned from the Port Commission after admitting he falsified his resume amid claims he graduated from Penn State University.

Last year he tried to get re-appointed to the Port Commission, but failed.

Today, we've learned Squires has been appointed by County Judge Barbara Canales to the Nueces County Development Commission.

During the announcement, which came during a regular commissioner court meeting, Canales said she makes those appointments.

The commission is set to provide a quarterly report to commissioners this month.

