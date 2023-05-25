Water's Edge Park Summer series bringing vacation vibes to Shoreline

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Summer season is less than 30 days away, and the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce a fun, new weekend series to get into vacation mode.

The Water’s Edge Summer Series will be happening every Friday and Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; and Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., beginning May 27.

The new Summer series will run through September 4 and will feature family-friendly events, live music, and food trucks at The Water’s Edge located at 602 S. Shoreline Boulevard.

"Food trucks will be on-site, offering a wide variety of food for purchase. Hang out, play games, and enjoy the beautiful bay with family and friends. Admission is free," said city officials.

For more information, visit the City of Corpus Christi's website here.