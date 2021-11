CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Its beginning to look like Christmas at Water's Edge Park.

Construction on the Christmas tree is now underway as crews assembled the tree's frame. H-E-B partners worked on getting the ornaments ready by replacing broken ones.

The tree will be 66 feet tall when it's completed, which is expected to be by the end of the week.

This is the fourth year the tree has gone up; sponsored by H-E-B and the Downtown Management District. The tree will be lit November 27 at 6:30 PM.