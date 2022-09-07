Water line break under repair at the intersection of Carroll Lane and Harris Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City crews were busy this morning undergoing repairs to a water line break on Harris Drive.

According to city officials, the water line break occurred on a six-inch cast iron pipe.

After the pipe broke, water was seen gushing throughout the intersection of Carroll Lane and Harris Drive around 5:30 a.m.

One resident of that neighborhood, Jerry Franco, said he received a text from his son, letting him know what was taking place right in front of his home.

"Our son leaves ten til 6:00 a.m., and he sent us a video of what was going on. The water was already spewing out of the road," said Jerry Franco.

City crews finally arrived on the scene to shut the water off.

"It was isolated by the city by 6:30 a.m. There are 24 customers without water, and it'll take around four to six hours for repairs," said city officials.

After the water repairs are complete, the street crews will then go in and repair the massive sinkhole in the street.

"No running water yet, but we made arrangements, of course, until they get it repaired," said Franco.