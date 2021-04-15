Water boil notice ordered in Falfurrias

FALFURRIAS, Texas — The city of Falfurrias is under a water boil notice caused by a damaged water line, city officials said.

The Parrita water tower in the city is also down which Falfurrias officials are working to resolve.

The water boil will remain in effect until further notice.

Falfurrias city officials say the situation is "currently under control" as they work with Emergency Management Coordinator Ruben Ramirez and the TCEQ in efforts to bring the water system back into working order.

We will provide more information on this situation as we learn about it.