Watch out for these road closures, flood-prone areas in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Drivers, keep an eye on high-water locations on Coastal Bend-area roads and drive safely as rain comes down in south Texas.

The Corpus Christi Police Department and the Texas Department of Transportation report rising water in various locations across the Coastal Bend area. They have listed numerous intersections that have also been closed due to high water on the roadway.

"As of noon, all but two roadways in TxDOT’s 10-county Corpus Christi District are passable although there is water over the road in some locations. During this weather event, TxDOT crews are actively monitoring and assessing roads in the district. Signs are in place to warn drivers of water on the road and TxDOT vehicles with emergency lights activated are alerting drivers to water on the road," said Rickey Dailey of TxDOT.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to slow down, not drive into high water or around barricades — and if you must be on the road, be aware of possible flooding on the roadways.

Here is a list of road closures across the region:

Beach Street at the Causeway on North Beach

Both turnarounds under the JFK

Turnaround for Oso Bridge on the Flour Bluff side

Numerous roads on North Beach are shut down due to high water

All streets south of Elm Street

All streets east of Surfside Blvd between Coastal Place and Gulfspray Ave

All streets east of Gulfbreeze Blvd from Gulfspray Ave to Sandbar Ave

Gulfbreeze Blvd north of Sandbar Ave

Turnaround on North Beach under the Nueces Bay Causeway closed north of Beach Street

US 181 southbound exit to North Beach closed to allow West Causeway Boulevard (frontage road) to be temporarily converted to a two-way road

SH 358 eastbound-to-westbound turnaround at Oso Bay. This is the turnaround on the Flour Bluff side of the bay

People Street, Lawrence Street, and Coopers Alley are all closed

Hughes Street at North Shoreline Boulevard (lower parking lot at Art Museum of South Texas)

Paul Place and Surfside Boulevard

Golf Place and Surfside Boulevard

S. Hotel Place and Surfside Boulevard

Breaker Avenue and Surfside Boulevard

Stewart Place and Surfside Boulevard

Gulfspray Avenue and Gulfbreeze Boulevard

Neal Street and Gulfbreeze Boulevard

Beach Avenue and Gulfbreeze Boulevard

Reef Avenue and Gulfbreeze Boulevard

Gulden Street and Gulfbreeze Boulevard

Sandbar Avenue and Gulfbreeze Boulevard

Pearl Place from Surfside to N. Shoreline Boulevard

N. Shoreline Boulevard from Pearl Place to Coastal Avenue

Coastal Avenue from N. Shoreline Boulevard to Surfside Boulevard



Here is a list of flood-prone areas across the Coastal Bend: