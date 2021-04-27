WATCH LIVE: POLICE CHIEF TO BE HONORED AT COUNCIL MEETING — Outgoing Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle will be honored by the City Council during its meeting today.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo will read a proclamation honoring Markle, who will be retiring on May 3 after serving with the police department for 32 years.

Before becoming chief, Markle served as assistant police chief. He was appointed as interim chief after the death of former Police Chief Floyd Simpson.

Markle will be replaced by assistant police chief David Blackmon on an interim basis.