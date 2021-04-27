Watch
WATCH LIVE: Police chief to be honored at council meeting

KRIS file photo.
Outoging Corpus Christi Police Chief Michael Markle will be honored today at the City Council meeting with a proclamation read by Mayor Paulette Guajardo.
Corpus Christi Police Chief Michael Markle
Posted at 10:38 AM, Apr 27, 2021
WATCH LIVE: POLICE CHIEF TO BE HONORED AT COUNCIL MEETING — Outgoing Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle will be honored by the City Council during its meeting today.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo will read a proclamation honoring Markle, who will be retiring on May 3 after serving with the police department for 32 years.

Before becoming chief, Markle served as assistant police chief. He was appointed as interim chief after the death of former Police Chief Floyd Simpson.

Markle will be replaced by assistant police chief David Blackmon on an interim basis.

