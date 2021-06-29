Watch
WATCH LIVE: Council facing busy agenda

Fireworks, desal update, short-term rental briefing on docket
Posted at 11:15 AM, Jun 29, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council will be diving into a busy agenda during their meeting beginning Tuesday morning.

Among the topics set for discussion include a report from City Manager Peter Zanoni about the city's fireworks safety ordinance, an update on multi-family affordable housing and seawater desalination plans.

The council is also set to discuss short-term rentals across the city, a motion for a three-year service agreement with veterans securing Sunrise Beach and a report on the upcoming Games of Texas coming to the city next month.

