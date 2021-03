CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi Municipal Court along with other Coastal Bend Municipal Court representatives are kicking off Warrant Resolution Month.

The city's website says Warrant Resolution Month is a chance for individuals to "resolve disregarded or failed traffic citations, code enforcement violations and misdemeanor warrants remotely without having to appear in person."

The city will be providing more information at 10:30 a.m. You can watch the conference below.