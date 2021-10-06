Warrant issued for man who allegedly slaughtered livestock animals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police are looking for a Beeville man who accused of slaughtering several FFA livestock animals.

Mathis Police Chief Scott Rousch said a Mathis Police Department investigator got a tip that 30-year-old Matthew Ray Suniga was involved in the killing of the animals, and in the Bee County Jail on unrelated charges.

When the investigator went to Bee county to question Suniga, the investigator said he confessed to killing the animals, saying he was cursed and he had to kill the animals to end the curse.

He was released from Bee County Jail after officials were unable to hold him.

Mathis police have secured warrants for Suniga’s arrest; Rousch says he expects to make an arrest soon.

The warrants include six counts of cruelty to livestock, two counts of cruelty to non-livestock, one count of criminal mischief and one count of burglary.

A total of eight animals were killed.