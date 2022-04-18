Warrant issued for Buford Street murder suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Francisco Campos III on Thursday.

At about 6:54 p.m. Wednesday, CCPD was called to a shooting with injuries in the 3000 block of Buford Ave.

Upon arrival, officials found a 61-year-old male with critical injuries due to gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Campos is being sought on murder charges.

The 19-year-old man is described as being 6-2, 200 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know how to locate Francisco Campos, call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information here.