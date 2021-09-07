Watch
WANTED: Police searching for 24-year-old Jesus Acosta

Posted at 12:34 PM, Sep 07, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for 24-year-old Jesus Acosta, and is asking for the community's help in locating him.

Acosta has an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He is about 5′ 03″, and weighs around 200 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and several tattoos on his neck, chest and arms.

If you see Acosta or know where he may be, you are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 888-8477. Your help may earn you a cash reward.

