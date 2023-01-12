WANTED: Corpus Christi woman and her special needs child are missing

UPDATE (1/12, 12:06 p.m.):

By Sophia Englehart

In a recent update, U.S. Marshals have found the black Chevy Silverado belonging to Rebecca Buskirk. It is believed that she is no longer driving that vehicle.

ORIGINAL:

By Sophia Englehart

A Corpus Christi woman is wanted by U.S. Marshal after disappearing with her special needs son on Dec. 16, 2022, a release from the U.S. Marshals states.

37-year-old Rebecca Buskirk, had failed to return her son, 8 year-old Edwin II, to his dad Edwin Buskirk Sr. A Nueces County judge had recently granted custody of Edwin II to his father on Dec. 15.

According to the Marshals, Rebecca is wanted for interfering with child custody. She is Caucasian, 5'4", 140 pounds with grayish hair and brown eyes. She was driving a black Chevy Silverado truck.

If sighted, please call 911, or call Corpus Christi Crime Stopper at (361) 886-2776 if you have any information.

