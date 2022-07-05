Visitors and residents flock to the island for the fourth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A day at the beach is a very common place to visit during the Fourth of July, especially for Coastal bend residents and tourists in our area.

That is the case of Maklah Griffin who attends TAMUCC, and decided to head to the beach.

"We just came out to have fun and celebrate the fourth," he said.

For some visitors that are Corpus Christi natives, the beach is definitely on their list.

Andrew Jones now lives in Austin and said that he loves to come back home and visit the island.

"We miss the beach, we've been living in Austin for like eight months now, we have a soft spot for the beach, so we try to come down when we can," Jones said.

Beach goers enjoy the sun, food, and of course the waves.

Krissy White said she and her family came all the way from Indiana to visit her son who lives at the base.

"We are visiting my son who is in the navy and lives here and wanted to come to the beach and hang out and spend family time," White said.

Lifeguards were also on the scene to ensure everyone's safety as a red flag had been placed Monday for strong winds and currents.