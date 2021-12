CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First Baptist Church on Ocean Drive is keeping it real this Christmas with a real live nativity scene.

Their annual live nativity opens Saturday Dec. 4 and it will be up through Sunday Dec 5. The hours for this walk-through display will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Organizers say there will be cookies and a free ornament will be handed out to each family while supplies last.