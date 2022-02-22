Visit Corpus Christi is looking to fill positions before Spring break

Spring break is just around the corner and one local group is looking to hire people that want to help showcase the beautiful areas and attractions of the Coastal Bend.

Visit Corpus Christi is looking to fill the gulf coasters crew spot.

This position is for someone who loves to have fun, and engage with people who are visiting the wonderful sites of the Coastal Bend.

Sammie Ramón, who is the Leisure Engagement Manager of Visit Corpus Christi, said spring break is the kick off to the peak season where thousands of visitors come to visit the beaches in the Coastal Bend.

She said you will be able to spot them with their bright fishing shirts.

The goal of this position is to be an ambassador, have fun, but also make sure visitors make their way to the fun events, attractions and local restaurants.

“Focusing on the positive things we got going on the momentum, the growth even in the downtown area, but across the entire city as a whole. And someone who truly enjoys being outside because a major component of this position is being outdoors," Ramón said.

Visit Corpus Christi said these are seasonal positions but there is room for people to stay longer.

They are accepting applications now, to apply click here. Or e-mail Meredith Darden at meredith@visitcorpuschristi.com