Virtual career fair for veterans taking place Dec. 7

A virtual career fair for veterans, active-duty service members, reservists and their spouses is taking place online Tuesday Dec. 7 from 10:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m.

The Transitioning Army & Army Spouses Career Fair will be hosted by Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary.

DAV says employers will be representing a wide range of industries, "from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management."

The organization says their employment initiatives have seen nearly 200,000 attendees and 150,000 job offers originating from DAV career fairs since 2014.

To register for the Transitioning Army & Army Spouse Virtual Career Fair, click here.