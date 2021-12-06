Watch
Virtual career fair for veterans taking place Dec. 7

Jenny Kane/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Following the disclosure of a global cyberespionage campaign that penetrated multiple U.S. government agencies and private organizations, governments and major corporations worldwide are scrambling to see if they, too, were victims. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Posted at 4:52 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 17:52:54-05

A virtual career fair for veterans, active-duty service members, reservists and their spouses is taking place online Tuesday Dec. 7 from 10:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m.

The Transitioning Army & Army Spouses Career Fair will be hosted by Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary.

DAV says employers will be representing a wide range of industries, "from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management."

The organization says their employment initiatives have seen nearly 200,000 attendees and 150,000 job offers originating from DAV career fairs since 2014.

To register for the Transitioning Army & Army Spouse Virtual Career Fair, click here.

