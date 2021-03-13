Menu

Vietnam veterans remembered at Sherrill Park Saturday

KRIS 6 News
Posted at 4:34 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 17:47:01-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend veterans took a moment to remember Vietnam veterans at Sherrill Park on Saturday.

March 29 was named National Vietnam War Veterans Day by President George H.W. Bush in 1990.
Due to an increased number of events being held at Sherrill Park on March 29, the United Vietnam Veterans of Texas held their event on Saturday to honor the 110 men from Nueces County who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

A year ago today, a memorial sign to Vietnam veterans was dedicated at Sherrill Park.

