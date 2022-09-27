Veterans virtual job fair

A virtual job fair for veterans is happening Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the national guard and reserve. Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will host the event from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Some companies taking part in the event include Spectrum, FedEx Ground, Ross and others. For the link to register, click here.