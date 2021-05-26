Veterans Memorial H.S. swimmers team with 'Colin's Hope' to raise awareness about water safety

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The non-profit Colin's Hope was designed to raise awareness and educate the community about the dangers of drowning in any type of water.

Back in June of 2008 four-year-old Colin Holst drowned in a lifeguarded pool in Austin and after his drowning, his parents who are from Corpus Christi learned how drownings are the number one cause of accidental deaths for children under the age of five years old.

“Drowning has no boundaries, it’s not something that, I think people think that it’s not going to happen to me, that’s not going to happen to my family, or I can swim, or my kids can swim,” said Executive Director of Colin’s Hope Alissa Magrum.

Magrum says the group took a vow to make sure no other family would lose a child or loved one to a drowning.

“We really exist to do that one simple thing, is to educate people about what they can do to be safer around water, drowning is fast, drowning is silent, and drowning is preventable,” said Magrum.

“I am so glad these parents are here, and I hope they get an ear full, an eye full of what it is to be in the water,” said the mother of a young swimmer Anissa Hernandez.

Young athletes who are swimmers from Veterans Memorial High School taught little ones in elementary grades the importance of education and awareness when it comes to drowning.

All things, which can save a life.

“If you’re an okay swimmer, but your friend swims pretty good, you’re going to have a much more likely chance to be drawn into the swimmer world when you’re surrounded by people who know what they’re doing,” Learn to Swim Program Coordinator Keith Springer.

“Like I know multiple techniques different ways about going about the strain of the stroke, I’m just as likely to drown as some of these kids over here,” said Veterans MemorialnHigh School varsity swimmer Nathaniel “Country” Crosson.

Crosson says safety before getting into any type of body of water is crucial.

“You want a respect, a mutual respect, and learn how to swim and engage that love because that’s how you get great swimmers, great athletes, and great people all around,” said Crosson.

This was the 5th annual VMHS Eagles swimraiser.

To learn more about Colin's Hope please click here.

Also, if you would like to donate to Colin's Hope you can do so here where all proceeds will go towards books and other materials to help educate the community on water safety.

Do you know where you stand when it comes to water safety and children? Feel free to take this short 10 question quiz.

Staff at the Corpus Christi natatorium say the learn to swim program will be back fully operational next year for CCISD students.

Elementary school swimming takes place Mon – Thurs 3:30pm from 4:30pm this goes for lessons for non-swimmers in the instructional pool only. Lap swimming will be Mon – Thurs 3:30pm – 4:30pm all CCISD students and staff are welcomed.

For more information, you can contact Coach Keith Springer at keith.springer@ccisd.us.

