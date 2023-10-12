Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Valero hands out big donations to local non-profits

Valero hands out big donations to local non-profits
KRIS 6 NEWS
Valero hands out big donations to local non-profits.
Valero hands out big donations to local non-profits
Posted at 9:26 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 22:26:36-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of smiles were on display Wednesday evening over at the Ed Rachal House on Ocean Drive - the scene for a big donation.

Valero Corpus Christi Refineries distributed a total of $1 million to 15 local non-profits.

The money was raised during the 2023 Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children. A total of $23 million was raised for non-profits around the country.

The 15 local charities receiving funds in 2023 include:

  • Ark Assessment Center & Emergency Shelter for Youth
  • Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend
  • Camp Aranzazu
  • Children's Advocacy Center
  • Coastal Bend Food Bank
  • Communities in Schools
  • Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)
  • Family Counseling Services
  • Foster Angels of South Texas
  • Kids Get Fit
  • Make-A-Wish Foundation
  • myTEAM TRIUMPH: Wings of Texas
  • Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Texas
  • Texas A&M Foundation – Antonio E. Garcia Arts Center
  • Youth Odyssey

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tracking the Tropics