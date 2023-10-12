Valero hands out big donations to local non-profits.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of smiles were on display Wednesday evening over at the Ed Rachal House on Ocean Drive - the scene for a big donation.

Valero Corpus Christi Refineries distributed a total of $1 million to 15 local non-profits.

The money was raised during the 2023 Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children. A total of $23 million was raised for non-profits around the country.

The 15 local charities receiving funds in 2023 include:



Ark Assessment Center & Emergency Shelter for Youth

Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend

Camp Aranzazu

Children's Advocacy Center

Coastal Bend Food Bank

Communities in Schools

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)

Family Counseling Services

Foster Angels of South Texas

Kids Get Fit

Make-A-Wish Foundation

myTEAM TRIUMPH: Wings of Texas

Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Texas

Texas A&M Foundation – Antonio E. Garcia Arts Center

Youth Odyssey

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.