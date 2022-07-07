Vaccination rates in Nueces County still not where they need to be

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With COVID-19 cases up in Nueces county. the area has seen an up-tic in vaccinations.

This is largely due to the youngest in the community.

Kim Onufrak with the County-City Health department said we should be in a better position.

"Like I said our numbers as far as having two doses or more have increased since six months and up have been approved," Onufrak said.

Although that may be some good news, Kim Onufrak with the city-county health department says we haven't reached the 60 percent mark when it comes to being fully vaccinated.

"We are still not where we need to be to have that heard immunity we always talked about," she added.

There are still some people who refuse to get a vaccine. According to Texas Health and Human Services, almost 62 percent of the population in the lone star state are fully vaccinated from six months and up.

Onufrak tells us that there are lots of misconceptions out there like people have died from getting the COVID vaccine, which she says is very rare."

While you can still get COVID -19 with the vaccine. she says cases are milder.

At the moment there are 72 people hospitalized with COVID - 19 and seven people are in the ICU.

Onufrak said most of those who get hospitalized with the virus are not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

