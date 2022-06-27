Vacant house catches fire in London ISD area

UPDATE: (3:11 p.m. Monday) CCFD Fire Marshal Randy Paige has told KRIS 6 News that the fire was intentionally set.

An early-morning fire gutted a home under construction and left one firefighter in need of medical treatment.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department was called to a house fire on Baratheon Street just before 5 a.m., in the London school district area.

Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading.

It happened in a subdivision under construction, so the home was vacant. Once on the scene, fire crews had the blaze under control in about 20 minutes.