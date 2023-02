CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The USS Lexington Museum is taking you back in time to the 1992 prices starting Feb.17 through Feb.20.

According to a press release from the USS Lexington the executive director, Steve Banta announced that the museum is celebrating its 80th anniversary of the ship’s commissioning at this year’s 30th Annual Stage Door Canteen.

Prices:

Adult (18+) $7.00

Military/Senior (W/ID) $5.00

Child (4-17) $3.75

Child (0-3) Free

The tickets can be purchased on the day of the visit.